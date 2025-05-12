21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

Mr. Michael Amarosa, executive civilian deputy to the commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives remarks to the 42 civilian employees who are celebrating multiple years of federal service at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 15, 2025. The Length of Service ceremony recognizes Department of the Army civilians who have demonstrated long-term commitment and excellence in support of Army operations both in the U.S. and abroad. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster.
