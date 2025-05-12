Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Mr. Michael Amarosa, executive civilian deputy to the commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives remarks to the 42 civilian employees who are celebrating multiple years of federal service at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 15, 2025. The Length of Service ceremony recognizes Department of the Army civilians who have demonstrated long-term commitment and excellence in support of Army operations both in the U.S. and abroad. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 9040059
    VIRIN: 250515-A-LH185-9901
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

