Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Civilian employees with 35 years of federal service pose for a photo with Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin and Executive Civilian Deputy Mr. Michael Amarosa during 21st Theater Sustainment Command's annual Length of Service ceremony hosted at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany May 15, 2025. The ceremony honored Department of the Army civilians for their continued dedication to the Army across Europe. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 9040045
    VIRIN: 250515-A-LH185-8666
    Resolution: 4616x3077
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download