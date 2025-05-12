21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian employees with 40 years of federal service pose for a photo with Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin and Executive Civilian Deputy Mr. Michael Amarosa during 21st Theater Sustainment Command's annual Length of Service ceremony hosted at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany May 15, 2025. The honorees were celebrated for their decades of commitment and invaluable contributions to the Army mission. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster