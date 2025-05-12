Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Michael S. Amarosa, civilian deputy to the commanding general, and civilian employees pose for a photo after being recognized for being the employees of the first, second, third and fourth quarter for FY24 during the Civilian Length of Service Award ceremony hosted at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on May 15, 2025. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster

