21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Michael S. Amarosa, civilian deputy to the commanding general, and civilian employees pose for a photo after being recognized for being the employees of the first, second, third and fourth quarter for FY24 during the Civilian Length of Service Award ceremony hosted at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on May 15, 2025. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster