D.C. National Guard senior leaders host Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COL Kyle Madsen, Director of HRO, District of Columbia National Guard, takes questions from Soldiers, Airmen and civilians during a Town Hall at the D.C. Armory, on May 15, 2025. He joined senior leaders who also discussed topics pertaining to the organization and future initiatives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)