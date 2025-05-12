Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard senior leaders host Town Hall [Image 6 of 7]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, addresses Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians during a Town Hall at the D.C. Armory, on May 15, 2025. Senior leaders discussed topics pertaining to the organization and future initiatives. The forum also afforded the opportunity for personnel to ask questions and present ideas during breakout sessions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    VIRIN: 250515-O-IB405-7390
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, D.C. National Guard senior leaders host Town Hall [Image 7 of 7], by Ayan Sheikh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall
    DC National Guard

