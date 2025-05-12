D.C. National Guard senior leaders host Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, addresses Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians during a Town Hall at the D.C. Armory, on May 15, 2025. Senior leaders discussed topics pertaining to the organization and future initiatives. The forum also afforded the opportunity for personnel to ask questions and present ideas during breakout sessions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)