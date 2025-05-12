D.C. National Guard senior leaders host Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Adjutant General (TAG) of the District of Columbia National Guard, presents service awards to Soldiers during a Town Hall at the D.C. Armory, on May 15, 2025. Senior leaders also discussed topics pertaining to the organization and future initiatives. The forum afforded the opportunity for personnel to ask questions and present ideas during breakout sessions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)