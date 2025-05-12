Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sandia National Laboratories Weapon Intern Program participants stand together on the McChord flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2025. The WIP helps to prepare the future generation of critical systems engineers on how to ensure our components remain safe, secure, and reliable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)