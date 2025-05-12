Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nathan Miller, a Sandia National Laboratories Weapon Intern Program participant, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III flight deck at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2025. The WIP helps to prepare the future generation of critical systems engineers on how to ensure our components remain safe, secure, and reliable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)