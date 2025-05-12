Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

Sandia National Laboratories Weapon Intern Program participants and 62d Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to tour a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2025. The WIP participants visit about 12 sites each year to obtain a refined perspective on the procedures, processes, and space they design systems for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
