Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing conduct critical training during the Sandia National Laboratories Weapon Intern Program C-17 Globemaster III tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2025. The WIP participants visit about 12 sites each year to obtain a refined perspective on the procedures, processes, and space they design systems for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 9038755
    VIRIN: 250507-F-VE343-1095
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord
    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord
    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord
    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord
    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord
    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord
    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Innovation
    Assurance
    WIP
    Sandia Labs
    62d AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download