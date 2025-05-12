Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing conduct critical training during the Sandia National Laboratories Weapon Intern Program C-17 Globemaster III tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2025. The WIP participants visit about 12 sites each year to obtain a refined perspective on the procedures, processes, and space they design systems for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)