Sandia’s Weapon Intern Program Visits McChord

Participants from this year’s Weapon Intern Program at Sandia National Laboratories, toured a C-17 Globemaster III to learn more about the procedures, processes, and space that make the C-17 critical to the mission at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2025.



Team McChord hosted this year's WIP class, reinforcing the 62d Airlift Wing's commitment to providing prime nuclear airlift forces.



During their year-long course, the program participants visit 12 sites. The group was comprised of mostly engineers with varying experience levels, all of whom are highly educated and dedicated to their work. Each of these sites includes spaces and facilities related to their critical work, allowing them to gain a broader perspective and understanding of the mission.



“The experience is akin to ‘drinking from a ﬁre hose,’ covering a wide range of topics from the history to the present and future of the security enterprise,” said Katheryn Pape, WIP program administrator. “These individuals represent some of the brightest minds in our country, demonstrating a strong commitment and passion for ensuring the safety and security of our nation for years to come.”



Participants of this in-depth program develop a network of invaluable contacts, crucial for both their professional advancement and the promotion of effective deterrence.



For more information on Sandia National Laboratories or the Weapon Intern Program visit: www.sandia.gov.

