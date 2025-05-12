102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thiago Do Nascimento, a pavements and construction equipment specialist with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), poses for a photo on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 3, 2025. Along with all squadrons of the 102nd Mission Support Group, 102nd CES participated in Exercise Iron Nomad, a three-day, large-scale operation designed to simulate the rapid establishment of a forward operating location under simulated wartime conditions. “I think we have to be ready because we never know when we’re going to be called. It’s nice to be integrated with the other shops. I love to do this job,” said Do Nascimento. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)