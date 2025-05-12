102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lynn El Helou, a structural specialist with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, builds a watchtower during Exercise Iron Nomad on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 3, 2025. Members of the 102nd CES trained to establish and sustain mission-ready environments at undeveloped locations, building and repairing essential infrastructure as the first in and last out of deployed operations. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness training
