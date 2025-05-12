102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton DeTerra, a pavements and construction equipment specialist with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, drives a compact track loader on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 3, 2025. As part of Exercise Iron Nomad, 102nd CES personnel trained on airfield damage repair, including crater and spall repair and continued runway maintenance. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
|05.02.2025
|05.15.2025 13:10
|9038434
|250503-F-TS442-1437
|4938x3285
|3 MB
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|0
