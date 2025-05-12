Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise [Image 13 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton DeTerra, a pavements and construction equipment specialist with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, drives a compact track loader on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 3, 2025. As part of Exercise Iron Nomad, 102nd CES personnel trained on airfield damage repair, including crater and spall repair and continued runway maintenance. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9038434
    VIRIN: 250503-F-TS442-1437
    Resolution: 4938x3285
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise
    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    civil engineers
    expeditionary operations
    mission support group
    warrior ethos
    bare base bed down

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download