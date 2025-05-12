102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Riley Howland, right, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Keene, structural specialists with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, build a watchtower during Exercise Iron Nomad on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 3, 2025. Members of the 102nd CES trained to establish and sustain mission-ready environments at undeveloped locations, building and repairing essential infrastructure as the first in and last out of deployed operations. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)