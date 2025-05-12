102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness training

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Payton Parent, a structural specialist with the 102nd...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Payton Parent, a structural specialist with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, assumes a prone position during a tactical ruck march on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2025. The ruck march was part of Exercise Iron Nomad, a three-day, large-scale operation designed to simulate the rapid establishment of a forward operating location under simulated wartime conditions. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

The 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron (102nd CES), in coordination with squadrons across the 102nd Mission Support Group (102nd MSG), played a central role in Iron Nomad, a large-scale, three-day training event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, 2-4 May 2025. The training was designed to simulate the rapid establishment of a forward operating location in a hostile, resource-constrained environment.



Working as part of Iron Nomad, the 102nd MSG was tasked with establishing and sustaining a temporary airbase under simulated wartime conditions. This training aimed to challenge participants with real-world stressors and sharpen their ability to operate in austere, expeditionary environments where infrastructure, personnel and equipment may be limited.



“This training event helps prepare the civil engineer squadron and the mission support group for potential wartime realities because we need to know how to operate in a contested environment without all the tools and personnel we're accustomed to,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Andrieu, commander of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron. “We’ll need to think outside the box and adapt to whatever environment is in front of us, and that could include dealing with lethal drones or other potential scenarios.”



Throughout the training, 102nd MSG Airmen from various career fields conducted cross-functional training and improved combat readiness. Members trained in convoy operations, drone response, ruck marching, expeditionary tent setup, weapons handling and more.



Civil engineers led airfield damage assessment and recovery training, reinforcing their ability to maintain operational airfields in contested environments. 102nd Security Forces Squadron defenders conducted dismounted operations and perimeter defense, while 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel managed supply distribution and conducted palletization operations. 102nd Force Support Squadron services specialists built up a single-pallet expeditionary kitchen (SPEK) and mortuary affairs tent, key components of their deployment mission. 102nd Communications Squadron Airmen conducted radio operations training to ensure effective and secure communications across Iron Nomad.



“The benefit of working with these different squadrons tied in with 102nd CES is we're going to be asked to do things out of our comfort zones and out of our normal routine,” Andrieu said. “What we're doing here today is developing our Multi-Capable Airmen.”



Civil engineers trained on “bare base bed down” operations, where Airmen are responsible for establishing mission capability at an undeveloped location. This includes building and repairing airfields, installing power and water systems, and constructing shelters and other critical infrastructure. The 102nd CES plays a key role in ensuring a habitable, mission-ready environment. As civil engineers are often among the first to arrive and the last to leave a deployed location, their role is essential to establishing and sustaining operations from start to finish.



“Our primary role in a wartime environment is to make sure operation of the airfield can still continue, which includes airfield damage repair,” Andrieu said. “We're making sure we can do this without all the standard equipment we're accustomed to and without the perfect scenario. We are trying to pivot to the potential realities we're going to face, which may include having a minimal operating strip and minimal equipment. We must be agile while still completing the mission.”



As global threats evolve, training events like Iron Nomad ensure Airmen are capable, resilient and ready to operate in the dynamic and uncertain environments of the future.



“I'm trying to bring back that warrior ethos and get us back into the field, preparing for what the future conflicts could be,” said Andrieu. “I am making sure my Airmen are prepared and understand these realities.”