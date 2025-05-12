1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 1st Engineering Installation Squadron guidon sways during a redesignation ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 12, 2025. The redesignation marks a pivotal shift for the unit, establishing a formal process for them to accomplish communications support across all of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)