    1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein [Image 4 of 5]

    1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 1st Engineering Installation Squadron pose for a photo during a redesignation ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 12, 2025. The 1st EIS provides the Department of Defense forces with specialized communications engineering, installation, maintenance and emergency restoration to ensure sustainable and versatile connectivity throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9035436
    VIRIN: 250512-F-GK375-1137
    Resolution: 5000x2437
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein

