1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Weed, 435th Communications Operations Group commander, and Maj. Caleb Mays, 1st Communication Maintenance Squadron commander, prepare to re-designate the 1st CMXS to the 1st Engineering Installation Squadron during a redesignation ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 12, 2025. The redesignation marks a pivotal shift for the unit, establishing a formal process for them to accomplish communications support across all of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
