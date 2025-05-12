U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Weed, 435th Communications Operations Group commander, and Maj. Caleb Mays, 1st Engineering Installation Squadron commander, unfurl the 1st EIS guidon during a redesignation ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 12, 2025. The 1st EIS provides the Department of Defense forces with specialized communications engineering, installation, maintenance and emergency restoration to ensure sustainable and versatile connectivity throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9035434
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-GK375-1042
|Resolution:
|5000x3087
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein
No keywords found.