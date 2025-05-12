1st CMXS redesignated as 1st EIS at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Weed, 435th Communications Operations Group commander, and Maj. Caleb Mays, 1st Engineering Installation Squadron commander, retire the 1st CMXS guidon during a redesignation ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 12, 2025. The 85th EIS located at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, is the only other active duty Engineering Installation Squadron in all of the Air Force besides the 1st EIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)