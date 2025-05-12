Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brendan Watt 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May, 13, 2025) Marines assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 conduct post flight safety checks on a CH-53 Super Stallion on the flight deck. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfare training. ARGMEUX prepared integrated naval task force for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Brendan Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

