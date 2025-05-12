USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May, 13, 2025) Marines assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 conduct post flight safety check on a CH-53 Super Stallion on the flight deck. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfare training. ARGMEUX prepared integrated naval task force for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)