    USS Iwo Jima and HSC-26 Conduct Vertical Replenishment Training [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Iwo Jima and HSC-26 Conduct Vertical Replenishment Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2025) A MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 “Chargers”, picks up cargo during a vertical replenishment training on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations while underway. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    250513-N-MY760-3103
    This work, USS Iwo Jima and HSC-26 Conduct Vertical Replenishment Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

