    Iwo Jima's Bridge Team [Image 5 of 9]

    Iwo Jima's Bridge Team

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Logan Goins 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2025) Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Joseph Scott, form Beaumont, Texas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stands watch in the pilot house while underway. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfare training. ARGMEUX prepared integrated naval task force for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Logan Goins)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:57
    VIRIN: 250513-N-KS356-1019
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: BEAUMONT, TEXAS, US
    This work, Iwo Jima's Bridge Team [Image 9 of 9], by SN Logan Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

