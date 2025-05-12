Iwo Jima's Bridge Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2025) Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Joseph Scott, form Beaumont, Texas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stands watch in the pilot house while underway. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfare training. ARGMEUX prepared integrated naval task force for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Logan Goins)