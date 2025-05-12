USS Iwo Jima and HSC-26 Conduct Vertical Replenishment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, drops off cargo during a vertical replenishment training on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)