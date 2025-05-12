Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Bierley, right, 100th Communication Squadron Agile Combat Employment technician, simulates providing tactical combat casualty care during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, May 10, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)