Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Baker, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, detects simulated hazardous material during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, England, May 10, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)