Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Baker, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, assembles indicators for simulated hazardous material during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, May 10, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)