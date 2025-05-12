Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell [Image 15 of 20]

    Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Baker, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, assembles indicators for simulated hazardous material during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, May 10, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 06:49
    Photo ID: 9032318
    VIRIN: 250510-F-PH996-1051
    Resolution: 4773x3182
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SkywayChariot #CombatReadinessInspection #RAFMildenhall

