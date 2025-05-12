Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing simulate taking cover in a hardened shelter during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, May 10, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)