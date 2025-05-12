U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing simulate taking cover in a hardened shelter during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, May 10, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 06:49
|Photo ID:
|9032322
|VIRIN:
|250510-F-PH996-1105
|Resolution:
|7624x5083
|Size:
|11.35 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.