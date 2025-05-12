Skyway Chariot: Airmen respond to simulated attack at RAF Feltwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Bierley, left, 100th Communication Squadron Agile Combat Employment technician, and 2nd Lt. Kyle Bellone, 100th CS Special Mission Flight officer in charge, simulate taking cover in a hardened shelter during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, May 10, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)