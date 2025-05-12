U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, passes the detachment guidon to Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th Military Police Detachment commander, during a change of command ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025. Soldiers and leaders gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 02:22
|Photo ID:
|9031865
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-VF108-3930
|Resolution:
|4568x3712
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.