247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, passes the detachment guidon to Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th Military Police Detachment commander, during a change of command ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025. Soldiers and leaders gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)