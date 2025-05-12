Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, passes the detachment guidon to Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th Military Police Detachment commander, during a change of command ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025. Soldiers and leaders gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 02:22
    Photo ID: 9031865
    VIRIN: 250512-A-VF108-3930
    Resolution: 4568x3712
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander
    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander
    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander
    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    Change of Command 2025
    247th Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download