247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th Military Police Detachment commander, takes the command of the detachment during a change of command ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025. Soldiers and leaders gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority.(Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)