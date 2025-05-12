247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment Capt. Damien Ramos, outgoing commander, passes the detachment guidon to Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, USAG Okinawa commander, during a change of command ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025. Soldiers and leaders gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)