U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s 247th Military Police Detachment Capt. Damien Ramos, outgoing commander, passes the detachment guidon to Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, USAG Okinawa commander, during a change of command ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025. Soldiers and leaders gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 02:22
|Photo ID:
|9031854
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-VF108-3150
|Resolution:
|4904x3712
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.