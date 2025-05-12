247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, thanks outgoing Capt. Damien Ramos, 247th Military Police Detachment commander, for his leadership and welcomes incoming Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th MPD commander, at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025.. The 247th Military Police Detachment Soldiers and leaderships gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)