247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, thanks outgoing Capt. Damien Ramos, 247th Military Police Detachment commander, for his leadership and welcomes incoming Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th MPD commander, at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025.. The 247th Military Police Detachment Soldiers and leaderships gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 02:22
|Photo ID:
|9031853
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-VF108-5579
|Resolution:
|5130x3420
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
