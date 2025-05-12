Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 4]

    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, thanks outgoing Capt. Damien Ramos, 247th Military Police Detachment commander, for his leadership and welcomes incoming Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th MPD commander, at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025.. The 247th Military Police Detachment Soldiers and leaderships gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    TAGS

    Torii Station.
    Change of Command 2025
    247th Mmilitary Police

