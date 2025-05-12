247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, passes the detachment...... read more read more Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, passes the detachment guidon to Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, incoming 247th Military Police Detachment commander, during a change of command ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 13, 2025. Soldiers and leaders gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki) see less | View Image Page

TORII STATION, Japan — U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa held a change of command ceremony for the 247th Military Police Detachment on May 13, 2025.



Capt. Damien Ramos, outgoing detachment commander, relinquished command to Capt. Lawrence Jerichow during the symbolic passing of the unit guidon. The ceremony was presided over by USAG Okinawa Commander Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers.



“As a commander, we rely on the expertise, support and dedication of those around us to accomplish the mission and take care of our Soldiers,” said Ramos. “Each of you played a vital role in that effort, and for that, I sincerely thank you.”



Jerichow expressed his gratitude and commitment during his first remarks as commander.



“Even though this unit is small, our mission is vital. I am honored and humbled to assume command of the 247th Military Police Detachment,” said Jerichow. “The opportunity to lead Soldiers is not one I take lightly. This detachment represents the best of what the Army has to offer. Over the next year we will show Okinawa, Japan, and the rest of the Army just how true that is.”