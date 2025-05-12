Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    247th MP Detachment Welcomes New Commander

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    TORII STATION, Japan — U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa held a change of command ceremony for the 247th Military Police Detachment on May 13, 2025.

    Capt. Damien Ramos, outgoing detachment commander, relinquished command to Capt. Lawrence Jerichow during the symbolic passing of the unit guidon. The ceremony was presided over by USAG Okinawa Commander Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers.

    “As a commander, we rely on the expertise, support and dedication of those around us to accomplish the mission and take care of our Soldiers,” said Ramos. “Each of you played a vital role in that effort, and for that, I sincerely thank you.”

    Jerichow expressed his gratitude and commitment during his first remarks as commander.

    “Even though this unit is small, our mission is vital. I am honored and humbled to assume command of the 247th Military Police Detachment,” said Jerichow. “The opportunity to lead Soldiers is not one I take lightly. This detachment represents the best of what the Army has to offer. Over the next year we will show Okinawa, Japan, and the rest of the Army just how true that is.”

