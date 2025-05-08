Airmen Train at Camp Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Mobility Command Airmen took part in professional military training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji to build leadership skills. CATC Camp Fuji is located at the base of Mt. Fuji. The Fuji Maneuver Area is made up more than 30,00 acres, including a beach landing area located at Numazu Beach in Shizuoka Prefecture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)