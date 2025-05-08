Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Train at Camp Fuji [Image 3 of 7]

    Airmen Train at Camp Fuji

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Air Mobility Command Airmen took part in professional military training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji to build leadership skills. CATC Camp Fuji is located at the base of Mt. Fuji. The Fuji Maneuver Area is made up more than 30,00 acres, including a beach landing area located at Numazu Beach in Shizuoka Prefecture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 02:46
    Photo ID: 9028850
    VIRIN: 250508-M-TC552-1069
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    This work, Airmen Train at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

