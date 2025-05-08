Airmen Train at Camp Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Mobility Command Airmen took part in professional military training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji to build leadership skills. CATC Camp Fuji is located at the base of Mt. Fuji. Camp Fuji can accommodate approximately 2,000 service members at a time, for training activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)