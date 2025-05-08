Air Mobility Command Airmen took part in professional military training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji to build leadership skills. CATC Camp Fuji is located at the base of Mt. Fuji. Camp Fuji can accommodate approximately 2,000 service members at a time, for training activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 02:46
|Photo ID:
|9028851
|VIRIN:
|250508-M-TC552-1074
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
This work, Airmen Train at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
