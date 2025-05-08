Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Train at Camp Fuji

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.12.2025

    Story by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Air Mobility Command leaders assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan brought Airmen from the region to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji recently to help them refine their leadership skills.
    Chief Master Sgt. Isaiah Enquist said that an officer at the unit had noticed that their Airmen could benefit from a different kind of professional military education (PME) to reinforce their leadership skills.
    “The program is designed to give them some leaderships skills, tips, and tricks,” said Enquist. “On day one, some of them are off by themselves, even though they might have come from the same squadron together. By the time their done, they’re the ones out there directing others.”
    The AMC leaders have led similar PME courses for their Airmen before. This time they chose to offer the training at Camp Fuji.
    “Our boss has been out here multiple times and seen the land and thought that this a great place to train,” said Enquist. “The Marines have a nice camp here with the obstacle course and the shooting range simulators.”
    Senior Airman Justin Tobias, assigned to Osan Air Base, Korea said he had not realized Camp Fuji existed before attending the training here, but appreciated what’s available. ”I love what you guys are doing here. You have welcomed us with open arms and we’re grateful for that.”

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
