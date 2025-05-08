Airmen Train at Camp Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Mobility Command Airmen took part in professional military training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji to build leadership skills. CATC Camp Fuji at the base of Mt. Fuji. The Fuji Maneuver Area is made up more than 30,00 acres and is used by Japan and U.S. Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)