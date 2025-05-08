MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Various pieces of artwork are displayed for guests during an art exhibition on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April. 29, 2025. The air station compiled artwork from various students on base to recognize and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)