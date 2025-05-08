MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A family poses for a group picture in front of showcased artwork from Matthew C. Perry Iwakuni Intermediate School during an art exhibition hosted by M.C. Perry High School at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 29, 2025. The air station compiled artwork from various students on base to recognize and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)