A family poses for a group picture in front of showcased artwork from Matthew C. Perry Iwakuni Intermediate School during an art exhibition hosted by M.C. Perry High School at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 29, 2025. The air station compiled artwork from various students on base to recognize and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 01:24
|Photo ID:
|9028790
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-MR025-1116
|Resolution:
|6623x4415
|Size:
|17.35 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Maikeyla Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.