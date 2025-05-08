Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025

    MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Various pieces of artwork sit on display during an art exhibition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April. 29, 2025. The air station compiled artwork from various students on base to recognize and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 01:24
    Photo ID: 9028793
    VIRIN: 250429-M-MR025-1090
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 17.23 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025, by LCpl Maikeyla Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

