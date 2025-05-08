MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student shows displayed artwork to her family during an art exhibition hosted by Matthew C. Perry High School at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 29, 2025. The air station compiled artwork from various students on base to recognize and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)