MCAS Iwakuni Art Exhibition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A family makes a donation to the Matthew C. Perry High School art club during an art exhibition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April. 29, 2025. The air station compiled artwork from various students on base to recognize and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)