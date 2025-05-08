Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Latvian Air Force senior enlisted leader Senior Master Sgt. Gaitis Polis helps develop the Enlisted Leadership Development Handbook with other SELs during the 2025 European Senior Enlisted Leader Summit at Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2025. This year’s summit centers on warfighting leadership and how enlisted teams can endure, engage, and evolve to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)