    Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25 [Image 15 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

    MADRID, SPAIN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Latvian Air Force senior enlisted leader Senior Master Sgt. Gaitis Polis helps develop the Enlisted Leadership Development Handbook with other SELs during the 2025 European Senior Enlisted Leader Summit at Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2025. This year’s summit centers on warfighting leadership and how enlisted teams can endure, engage, and evolve to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 9028017
    VIRIN: 250506-F-TE443-1508
    Resolution: 4817x3205
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: MADRID, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

    TAGS

    Development
    Ally
    Partner
    CSEL
    SEL
    ESELS 25

