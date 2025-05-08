Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

More than 30 senior enlisted leaders from across Europe, North America, and the Pacific met in Madrid, Spain, for the 2025 European Senior Enlisted Leader Summit (ESELS), held May 5–9.



Co-hosted by Spain’s Chief Master Sgt. of the Air and Space Force, Jose Luis Carrasco, and the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) enlisted international affairs team, this year’s summit focused on the theme: Win the Fight: Endure, Engage, Evolve.



“It was a real honor to host this group of friends for ESELS,” Carrasco said. “Even though we come from different countries, cultures, and forces—some big, some small—we share the same spirit. We have to work together.”



ESELS 2025 was built on the momentum of the first summit, held in Slovenia in 2023. Leaders sharpened their focus on strengthening relationships, improving enlisted development, and preparing the force to lead through uncertainty.



“At ESELS 25, we’re focused on what it takes to win the fight,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi. “We endure through adversity, we engage with our partners, and we evolve to stay ready for whatever comes next. This summit isn’t about talk, it’s about leadership in action.”



The summit included panels, guest speakers, and open discussions among all partners. Participants discussed regional security, bilateral cooperation and lessons from recent joint operations. Enlisted leadership was a focus across conversations, but special attention was given to the role of noncommissioned officers (NCOs) in leading during crisis and developing warfighting resilience.



A key outcome was the creation of a NATO working group to refine and finalize the Enlisted Leadership Development Handbook. The first draft was shared with ESELS attendees for feedback during breakout sessions. The goal is to help Allies and partners strengthen their NCO corps and improve interoperability through shared understanding.



“This is a massive step toward developing interoperable NCOs,” said Senior Master Sgt. Ben Perry, the lead planner and USAFE-AFAFRICA enlisted international affairs manager. “Every country that uses it will be more capable and better able to help partners in need. With a trained, empowered NCO corps, there’s no fight we can’t win together.”



Warfighting readiness remained the core focus throughout the event.



“Every Airman or aviator’s job is to produce noise at the end of the runway,” said Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer of the Air Force Ralph Clifton. “That applies to every specialty. If you wear the uniform, you’re part of that mission.”



“Our Airmen provide the asymmetric advantage that lets joint force commanders operate decisively in contested environments,” Flosi said. “At ESELS 25, we reaffirmed our commitment to building strong NCOs and strong alliances. Airpower depends on both.”



The summit also featured bilateral meetings, informal networking, and a cultural immersion event hosted by the Spanish Air and Space Force—all designed to build trust and lasting relationships.



“This was a great opportunity to meet with colleagues, partners, and friends,” Carrasco said. “We shared ideas, concerns, and challenges—and we realized we’re not alone in what we face.”



Participating nations this year included Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, NATO Air Command, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



As the summit wrapped up, leaders agreed that the work done in Madrid will continue as they work across nations to build on the ideas, relationships, and commitments they developed this week.

